Today’s The Anniversary Of Two Very Important WWE Careers Ending

WWE

An interesting side effect of WrestleMania being around the same time every year, but not exactly the same day, is that the anniversaries of previous WrestleMania milestones are all clustered together around the show. Today, in particular, marks two big ones.

10 years ago, on March 30th, 2008, Ric Flair had his retirement match against Shawn Michaels. It’s an amazing match, if you’ve somehow never watched it. Not so much for the workrate — although for a 59-year-old wrestling a 42-year-old, it’s not so bad — but for the drama and storytelling.

In the preceding months, Ric Flair had been wrestling with the ongoing stipulation that if he lost a match, he’d be forced to retire. He’d been beating the odds against guys like Triple H, William Regal, and even Mr. McMahon himself, but ultimately Shawn Michaels got the better of him at WrestleMania 24. The match is emotional throughout, with HBK full of regret about what he knows he must do. Before finishing Flair off, he famously mouths “I’m sorry. I love you.”

Ric Flair’s wife and children are at ringside, and the Nature Boy shares a tearful hug with each of them after the match. And yes, that means there’s an appearance by a 21-year-old Charlotte (just Ashley back then), who probably couldn’t have imagined that a decade later she’d be the one with a match on the WrestleMania card.