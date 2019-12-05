Arissa Le Brock, Daughter of Steven Seagal, Is Trying Out For WWE

A group of aspiring WWE Superstars is trying out at the Performance Center this week, and one of them is Arissa Le Brock, daughter of actor and martial artist Steven Seagal and actress and model Kelly LeBrock.
News of Le Brock’s tryout first emerged via Squared Circle Sirens, and Le Brock later posted about it on Instagram. She has also posted some Instagram stories from Orlando, one including a male friend of hers named Roman who she says is also trying out.
Le Brock, who was born in 1993, has worked as a model, with a resume that includes posing for plus-size women’s clothing brand Ashley Stewart. In 2017, she was a cast member of the Lifetime series Growing Up Supermodel, a reality show about aspiring models with famous parents. Le Brock also trains in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, something that could definitely help out in a pro wrestling career.
🥇🙏🏻🥇 Grateful to have things in my favor yesterday. We beat each other up then we hug. #jiujitsu. I won double gold at @fujibjj all by submission. 3 by Americana and one Cross Collar choke. I am so blessed in every way. Thank you to my friends that I consider my family and my academy. @paragonacademy thank you for giving me the opportunity and tools for a much better quality of life that I didn’t even know about. Thank you to all my team members who helped coach me and support me, it means more than you know. PHOTO CRED: The beautiful @103clairebear ♥️🙏🏻#hardworkpaysoffs #gratefulheart #godisgood #paragonbjjacademy #family #fujibjj #submissions #girlswhotrain
If Le Brock signs with WWE, is there any way she doesn’t get a Seagal-esque gimmick? And doesn’t Basically Lady Steven Seagal have the potential to be kind of a great wrestling character? Even if that doesn’t happen, the possibility of a Seagal appearance at an NXT TakeOver or a WrestleMania seems like it just got a lot higher.