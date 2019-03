WWE

It’s been a couple of weeks since we first heard that Arn Anderson, WWE Hall of Famer and founding member of the Four Horsemen, was released from his job as a producer. At the time we didn’t know why it happened, and I tried to be optimistic that he had simply decided to retire, although the lack of a public farewell from WWE did make that seem doubtful. Now it looks like the real reason has emerged, and frankly it’s a bit of a bummer.