The Ascension’s First Post-WWE Dates Have Been Announced

After being released from WWE earlier this month, indie dates have been announced for The Ascension.

Konnor and Viktor were released earlier this month shortly after Luke Harper and Sin Cara and they, like the former Wyatt Family member and the luchador, have non-compete clauses in their contracts that prevent them from wrestling until March 2020. So far, the new Cinta De Oro has them beat for the most dramatic reveal of his in-ring return, but The Ascension is also getting back in the wrestling game as soon as they can, and, at least for now, it looks like they will remain a tag team.



The Ascension’s first post-WWE booking is at WrestleFest in Albany, New York, on March 8, and it looks like it will just be a signing. The event also features the likes of Jake The Snake Roberts, Debre McMichael, and Gangrel. Konnor and Viktor are advertised as “in action” later that month at Scott Wilder Promotions’ The Awakening event on March 21, also in New York. Their opponents haven’t been announced, but the promotion says that “I hear a Smackdown rematch is coming our way.”

This still leaves plenty of room for fans to theorize if The Ascension will end up in another major wrestling company and where that could be, but confirms they’ll be wrestling outside of WWE as soon as they can.