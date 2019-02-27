Asuka Will Defend Her Title At Fastlane, But You Wouldn’t Know It From Smackdown

If you watched Smackdown last night, you may have noticed that there were no women’s matches. There weren’t even any segments building toward Smackdown women’s matches, when you take into account that Charlotte’s promo, despite being on Smackdown, was about the Raw Women’s Championship. The only other women who appeared besides interviewers and Stephanie McMahon were Carmella, Zelina Vega, and Lana, who respectively accompanied R-Truth, Andrade, and Rusev to the ring, and Lacey Evans, who accompanied herself to the ring for no reason. The Smackdown Women’s Champion Asuka was nowhere to be seen, after returning from a long absence last week only to get pinned in a non-title match by Mandy Rose.

