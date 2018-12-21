WWE Announced ﻿﻿﻿Asuka’s Royal Rumble Opponent In The Weirdest Place

12.21.18 32 mins ago

WWE

It’s WWE Holiday Week, and all sorts of stuff has been happening on USA, from Tribute to the Troops to a New Day Holiday Special we didn’t manage to cover (which was almost certainly our loss). But meanwhile, over on Hulu, WWE Main Event is still doing its thing, whether you remembered that that’s a show that exists or not. In fact, there weren’t even any new matches on this week’s show, it was just Scott Stanford hosting a recap episode. There was one thing, however, that’s got everybody talking about Main Event way more than usual: Stanford announced that Asuka will be defending her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble. There was an official graphic and everything.

