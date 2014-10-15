Attention Internet: Tyson Kidd Now Has Pictures Of Cats On His Kickpads

On this week’s episode of Main Event, Tyson Kidd debuted a brand new set of kick pads. Without being hyperbolic, we can say with confidence that they may be the greatest of all time.
According to Kidd, there are two things in life that don’t lie: Facts and Cats. So let’s break it down:
FACT! He has “FACT” and “CATS” airbrushed on the back.
FACT! He has his four cats (including the dearly departed cosplay enthusiast Gismo) airbrushed on the front.
FACT! Everyone in the world knows the names of Tyson and Natalya’s cats, including the commentators, except for me apparently.
FACT! You thought we’d get through this whole post without me calling them “purr-fect,” didn’t you.
FACT! I’m pretty sure this is exactly how each of us feel in our hearts right now:
Between this and Mr. Money, I am now just waiting for Davey Boy Smith Jr. to betray his heritage and reveal himself as a crazy cat person too.
BEST.
It’s so weird when a wrestler I literally never cared about for years becomes one of the best things on wrestling TV in like 3 months. It’s not JUST the cats. But they help.
NXT is a magical place where anything can happen.
But moving people from NXT to WWE is like taking a preemie on the rebound out of its incubator and sliding it like a hockey puck into a bus station restroom.
@Brandon
Ultimate Test: Put John Cena on there and see if his character changes even one bit.
Let’s theorize what else could happen with NXT magic, shall we?
Cena actually outting himself as the Big Bad.
Kofi Kingston does something interesting other than his battle royal spots.
Champions win non-title matches.
This could become a long list, guys.
I’ve been a fan of Tyson Kidd since 4 years ago. He’s always been great in the ring, but his mic skills have gotten much better and his character has been gold the last few months. FACT helped too.
Would Zack Ryder coming down to NXT be a good idea for NXT magic? He was awesome in ECW so sending Ryder down to NXT might help him gain that little fun back again.
@Sub-Zero could it really hurt him? Ryder is on the list!
An Enzo-Ryder feud would be the stupidest and greatest thing possible. Either that or he teams up with Cass and Enzo, and of course, Tommy Rich gets hired to run the operation.
I’ve been a fan of Tyson Kidd after I realised he’s literally the Canadian Wrestling me. (First and Middle name beginning with T & J? FACT! Born on the 11th July! FACT!)
@cyniclone- Wow, that’s… suspiciously specific. Speaking from experience? o.O
@Axiel Can we add Kofi Kingston WINNING a battle royal and Cesaro becoming the Swiss Iron Man by shooting actual lasers from his fists? Oh, and Team Red & Gold teaming up to do Orange Crush (because I’m stupid and I really miss NXT Summer Rae.)
FACT! Tyson Kidd should bring his cats with him to pro wrestling like the British Bulldogs did with Bulldogs.
It’s been 25+ years and I am still upset that the Bulldogs never got vengeance on the Islanders for stealing Mathilda. (maybe they did and I just didn’t see it)
Tyson Kidd playing with a cat while Natalya wrestles might outshine the work of Damien Sandow.
Everytime Tyson Kidd wrestles he will be against The Miz. While Miz and Kidd are wrestling in the ring Sandow wrestles Kidd’s cat outside the ring so that way no one will outshine Sandow.
Sandow vs. Kidd’s cat needs to happen.
FACT CATS
CATS FACT
HAM SLAM
SLAM HAM
+HamSlam
And when Tyson dumps Natalya, Damien Sandow can take her place as a cat.
This is the only thing close.
[f2.img.v4.skyrock.net]
[i.imgur.com]
Wait, why are Fact Cat and R-Truth beefing? Don’t they serve the same zeal for honesty?
+1
Tyson Kitten?
♫Everybody wants to be a cat,
because a cat’s the only cat
who knows what’s the fact♫
This new news makes Tyson the bestest of the best and Nattie’s the worst of the worst. On screen divorce is imminent: FACT
MEOW-WOW!
you gotta be kitten me
If I ever become a wrestler (i.e. never), I’m definitely stealing his idea and getting portraits of my birds on my kickpads.
This post has sufficient #Meow.