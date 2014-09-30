Austin 3:16 Says America Needs More BBQ

Wendy’s has recruited WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin to deal with America’s most pressing issue at hand: pulled pork not being a nation-wide fast food staple. Wait, really?
Steve Austin, Alfonso Ribeiro and Ralph Macchio are helping us spread awareness about mouth-watering pulled pork to millions of barbecuilly deprived Americans, but we still need your help. – Wendy’s
Wendy’s wants you to take a break from thinking about how utterly taxing it would be to be friends with their current insufferable readheaded spokesperson to use the hashtag #BBQ4merica, describe in as much detail as possible what kind of BBQ flavour you would be if that were a real thing, and watch as their media interns struggle to learn how to make and properly time animated gifs:
If you love PORK and AMERICA and THE 90s, gimme a HELL YEAH!
Goddamnit.
Well……he’s right
Are there Wendy’s in England? Cause I really, really love the whole Wendy’s Twitter/Video thing they do.
That’s the sweeting line cause Stone Cold said so!
So since the artsy-fartsy brooklyn hipster/vegan thing didn’t work to get Wendy’s more customers, now they’re going with the BEER CHUGGIN’ PORK EATIN’ REAL AMERICANS demographic.
I expect them to go with either the salad and/or light eating/snacking female demographic next. Either that or they’ll try what McDnolands has been doing for about a year or so now with all the McWraps, spicy food thing in order to appeal to the Hispanic crowd.
Insufferable redhead?! Whom are you fantasizing about? Prgressive Flo? Jake from State Farm? Un recognizable WSOP player?
Flo is a beautiful woman.
Something historic and awesome has happened here today.
Carlton Banks is in an article on With Spandex.
Wendy is fine, it’s her new boyfriend that they added who needs to meet the Rattlesnake.