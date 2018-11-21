WWE Smackdown Live Results 11/20/18

11.20.18 1 hour ago

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for November 20, 2018. The first Smackdown after Survivor Series featured a Thanksgiving Feast Fight, Rey Mysterio being unmasked and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— Charlotte Flair got on the mic and talked up beating down Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. Paige came out and fined her for putting her hands on referees. The IIconics interrupted Charlotte, setting up a match after a commercial break.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSSmackdown ResultsWWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live resultsWWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.20.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.19.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.19.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

11.16.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP