WWE Smackdown Live Results 11/20/18

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for November 20, 2018. The first Smackdown after Survivor Series featured a Thanksgiving Feast Fight, Rey Mysterio being unmasked and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— Charlotte Flair got on the mic and talked up beating down Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. Paige came out and fined her for putting her hands on referees. The IIconics interrupted Charlotte, setting up a match after a commercial break.