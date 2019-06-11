Awesome Kong Thought Fans Wouldn’t Remember Her At AEW Double Or Nothing

06.11.19

It’s hard to believe someone would think wrestling fans could forget Awesome Kong, but Kong herself was worried she’d hear crickets during her return to the big stage at AEW‘s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

