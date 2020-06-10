There Was Reportedly A Heated Argument About Race Backstage At NXT TakeOver: In Your House

The recent protests against racist police violence have made waves in the world of wrestling. Lots of wrestlers have spoken out, the New Day recorded a whole podcast, and Becky Lynch posted from a protest. WWE even released an official statement, although it was pretty toothless and mostly served to remind people of all the problems the company has had with race over the years. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee even wore “Black Lives Matter” gear at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Now a report has emerged about a big backstage argument on the subject that is said to have happened backstagee before NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

According to Fightful Select, an unnamed producer on the show made an ill-considered claim that everyone in the United States is already treated equally, regardless of race. It was apparently Shawn Michaels, of all people, who was angered by this and had a lot to say about how rampant systemic racism and inequality actually are in this country. HBK and the other producer reportedly worked together professionally throughout the show, and the NXT roster apparently only heard about this argument the next day.

It’s hard not to wonder if this story was leaked because it makes Shawn Michaels sound like a good, progressive guy (while the producer who was wrong remains unnamed). It also makes NXT sound like a place where racism isn’t tolerated, which can only help their reputation after some other stories that have come out in the past year.