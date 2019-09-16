Baron Corbin Thinks Superstars Who Don’t Make It Big In WWE Have Only Themselves To Blame

Tonight on Raw, Baron Corbin will face Chad Gable in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament, a match most are expecting him to win, which will make him the first WWE King of the Ring since 2015. This is the same Baron Corbin who has already been “Constable” and Acting General Manager of Raw, as well as winning Money in the Bank in 2017. All of this came after he was called up from NXT and immediately won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in his Main Roster debut at WrestleMania 32.