Somebody Showed Up Just To Beat Up Baron Corbin After Raw

04.02.19 31 mins ago

WWE

Last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw ended with Baron Corbin defeating Rey Mysterio with a Deep Six in the main event, only for the Lone Wolf (do we still call him that or is he the Chili’s Manager now?) to get put in an ankle lock by his WrestleMania opponent Kurt Angle. But as we then learned on social media, that wasn’t the only indignity Corbin suffered. Somebody else got a quick shot at him after the cameras stopped rolling. Instagram user Believedean has the video:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dean Ambrose#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSBARON CORBINDEAN AMBROSEWWEWWE RAW
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP