Somebody Showed Up Just To Beat Up Baron Corbin After Raw

WWE

Last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw ended with Baron Corbin defeating Rey Mysterio with a Deep Six in the main event, only for the Lone Wolf (do we still call him that or is he the Chili’s Manager now?) to get put in an ankle lock by his WrestleMania opponent Kurt Angle. But as we then learned on social media, that wasn’t the only indignity Corbin suffered. Somebody else got a quick shot at him after the cameras stopped rolling. Instagram user Believedean has the video: