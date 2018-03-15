YouTube

We learned a while back that climbing a ladder and unhooking the most famous briefcase in wrestling is “terrifying”. Now we’ve learned more about Baron Corbin’s journey with the Money in the Bank contract, thanks to All Things Wrestling Radio.

The former NFL offensive lineman debuted on the main roster in 2016, winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. After mostly hanging out in the middle of the pack following the surprise WrestleMania 32 first-night victory, Corbin surprised damn near nobody on the With Spandex staff when he successfully scaled the ladder and snagged the contract at 2017’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

I guess we’re all smarter than JBL who said, “You cannot have a more unpredictable competitor become Mr. Money in the Bank than Baron Corbin” after the victory. Au contraire! But what about Corbin’s famously embarrassing failed cash-in? Up until now, he hadn’t really talked much about it.