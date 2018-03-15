Baron Corbin Found Out About His Money In The Bank Cash-In At A Strange Time

#WWE
03.15.18 3 hours ago 2 Comments

YouTube

We learned a while back that climbing a ladder and unhooking the most famous briefcase in wrestling is “terrifying”. Now we’ve learned more about Baron Corbin’s journey with the Money in the Bank contract, thanks to All Things Wrestling Radio.

The former NFL offensive lineman debuted on the main roster in 2016, winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. After mostly hanging out in the middle of the pack following the surprise WrestleMania 32 first-night victory, Corbin surprised damn near nobody on the With Spandex staff when he successfully scaled the ladder and snagged the contract at 2017’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

I guess we’re all smarter than JBL who said, “You cannot have a more unpredictable competitor become Mr. Money in the Bank than Baron Corbin” after the victory. Au contraire! But what about Corbin’s famously embarrassing failed cash-in? Up until now, he hadn’t really talked much about it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBARON CORBINMONEY IN THE BANKWWE

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 hour ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP