Batista And Gina Carano Will Star Alongside Robert De Niro In A Casino Heist Movie, Because Sure, Why Not

Robert De Niro will finally star in a feature film alongside a former Royal Rumble winner. No, not The Rock.

Dave ‘Batista’ Bautista spent a few months being green and ended up being one of the best parts of the biggest movie of the year. It officially, dramatically opened the doors for him in Hollywood. Now he’s got a lead role set against one of the greatest actors of all time and gets to rob the guy from Casino‘s casino. Kind of.

Via SportsKeeda:

WWE superstar Dave Batista has landed himself a role in a movie with the iconic Robert De Niro. The movie titled Bus 657 will feature the superstar in a lead role. The plot for the movie goes likes this. A former casino card dealer puts a crew together to rob a bank and hijack a city bus as collateral. Jeffrey Dean Morgan plays the former casino worker and Batista is brought in to help rob the place. Robert De Niro plays the casino owner. The movie will begin its shooting schedule this October in Alabama.

Also starring in the movie? MMA star Gina Carano, star of Haywire and a batch of increasingly hilarious direct-to-DVD action films. It’s one of two films Carano has lined up for the end of the year, meaning that fight with Ronda Rousey’s probably never going to happen. Why get punched in the face by the toughest woman in the world when you can make bank pretending to blow up safe doors with The Comedian and The Animal?

We’ll definitely keep you posted about this film, and my subsequent road trip to Alabama to hang out with everyone involved. When you think “casino heists,” you think “Alabama.” If I get an interview with Robert De Niro, I’ll be sure to ask him what he thought of WrestleMania XXX, and if he thinks The Expendables 3 directly ripped off that “red dress nightclub beatdown” scene from In The Blood.

