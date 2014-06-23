Batista And Whoopi Goldberg, Together At Last

Wrestling fans know him as BATISTA, an aging Hans Moleman-type in MMA underpants and compression sleeves who doesn’t bend in the middle, get jokes or be a regular human being. He’s also a 2-time WWE and 4-time World Heavyweight Champion. Non-wrestling fans may know him as “that muscular guy from that horrible action movie I rented several years ago.” The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption! Wrong Side Of Town! House of the Rising Sun!

Well, now he’s Drax in Guardians Of The Galaxy, and that means he’s about to be a household name. “Being a household name” means interacting with people Batista The Wrestler might not, so here’s a magical photo of pinks-shirted Dave hanging out with Whoopi Goldberg.

If you need a reminder of the last time they hung out: