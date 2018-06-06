Batista Wants His Own Drax Movie, And James Gunn’s Already On Board

youtube

In Batista’s life away from the squared circle, he’s seen immense success as a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast, starring in two standalone Guardians movies and the wildly profitable Avengers: Infinity War film. With a third Guardians movie and two additional Avengers films on the way, Batista is truly living his best life in Hollywood.

Naturally, when news broke of Jared Leto’s Joker character getting a spinoff solo movie after his debut in Suicide Squad, the former WWE champ took his shot at getting a standalone Drax film.

But on the bright side! Which I usually try to look at… if this can happen then the chances of me getting a Drax movie have got to be astronomically high! Like so high that I’m going to stop tweeting and sit by the phone and wait for @MarvelStudios to call! ….any second now! https://t.co/hOt1I2OJxJ — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 6, 2018