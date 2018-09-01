Dave Bautista’s movie career has continued to explode, with his latest film, Final Score, slated to hit the silver screen later this month. But no matter what he does in Hollywood, to wrestling fans, he’ll always be Batista. It’s been a while since he’s entered the squared circle — he hasn’t wrestled for WWE since 2014 — although if he had his way, that might change soon.

Batista appeared on Good Morning Britain and was asked about whether he’d make it back to WWE. He expressed that he wants that to happen some day, and made it a point to mention that he’s always in the midst of “an ongoing conversation” with the promotion.