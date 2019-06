WWE

Few people would have looked at Dave Bautista in his WWE days and thought he would go on to become as successful an actor as he is today. The former Batista, who officially retired from wrestling earlier this year after a final match at WrestleMania 35, has a rideshare comedy with Kumail Nanjiani coming out soon and will be part of Denis Villeneuve’s adaption of Dune as well as the third movie in the Guardians of the Galaxy series.