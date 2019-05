WWE

There may be a lot of dissatisfaction in WWE right now, but one person who seems pretty happy despite it all is Bayley. There were reports after WrestleMania that she was nearly as upset as her former tag team partner Sasha Banks about how they were being treated, but since then her WWE career has been on an upswing, and it’s understandable her outlook would have improved. Not to mention, she’s Bayley, and being positive is kind of part of her whole deal.