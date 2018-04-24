Bayley might eventually make a heel turn, but there’s a bit of understandable trepidation on WWE’s part to do so because of how much kids love her character — this has long been the assumed rationale behind John Cena never making a heel turn as well.
The “I’m a hugger” thing hasn’t quite translated as well to the main roster as it did on the smaller stage of NXT, but she is still a popular superstar on the roster and kids and adults alike have gravitated to the whole positivity vibe she’s put forth. Sometimes, fans buy in a bit too much and it can lead to extraordinarily cringeworthy moments like what we saw on this week’s Monday Night Raw.
Bayley came out for the 10-woman tag match on Raw to her usual fanfare and that included running over to hug a young girl by the entrance ramp. The problem was there was what appears to be a grown man who thought a hug was coming his way, and what ensued is the most painful wrestling moment since the House of Horrors match.
I saw that, and they should’ve thrown that guy out. That’s just creepy to try to grab a wrestler when she’s obviously trying to interact with a child, not you. I don’t know if he thought he was being all ironic and funny or if he was legitimately trying to have close contact with Bayley, but I don’t find it amusing. It actually made me realize how easy it would be for someone to hurt one of the wrestlers.
Two unfortunate items between Bayley and He Who Was Shunned:
1. This is already shaping up to be the best feud in RAW’s women’s division.
2. Dude’s lack of contact in attempting a hug instantly reminded me of how Cena’s STFU looks.