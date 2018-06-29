Down With Hugs: Why Bayley Needs To Turn Heel

When Bayley beat up Sasha Banks after their tag match on Monday, everybody got excited. Finally, after months of ­alternating between slow burn storytelling and just not telling the story at all, the tension between the two best friends and former worst enemies had finally, definitely exploded! This is what their fans were waiting for! Except that Bayley was doing the beating when most fans expected Sasha to turn heel.

Since Raw ended, there have been arguments about whether or not this represented a heel turn for Bayley, or just more of a “toughening up” while keeping her a babyface. Rumors even exist that it was intended as a heel turn, but that the direction might change because as soon as she started beating on Sasha, the crowd started cheering for her. We could argue all day, but what we really have until Monday is a Schrödinger’s Heel Turn. Whether it was actually a turn or not will be retroactively determined by Bayley’s behavior on the next Raw.

It’s worth noting, though, that this morning Sasha tweeted a photo of her Mattel doll holding the severed head of a Bayley doll, which you have to admit seems pretty heelish.

