Becky Lynch Spoke About Being The Man And Making Women’s Wrestling Cool

WWE

Becky Lynch is a great wrestler, but she’s also a genuinely fantastic talker. She finally got to cut a solo promo on Smackdown Live this week, which did a lot to make up for everything that’s come before in the built to the main event of WrestleMania. As she prepares to face Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a winner-takes-all match for both WWE Women’s Championships, Becky did some more talking in an interview with Fanbyte.com, and it was clear that some parts were more kayfabe than others. First of all, she spoke about the on-screen dissolution of her friendship with Charlotte Flair: