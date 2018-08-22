WWE

After beating down her former best friend Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam, Becky Lynch cut an ice-cold heel promo on SmackDown Live. However, from the moment she came out with an angry look on her face and not slapping any hands, the crowd cheered her like the beloved babyface we all still think of when she takes the ring.

Lynch did her best to put a stop to that by accusing the WWE Universe of not standing up for her, and while the cheers took a dip as she was directly attacking the crowd, they soon picked up again. When Charlotte came out and the two brawled, the entire arena was obviously booing Charlotte and cheering Becky. Paige brought out the entire women’s roster, which attempted to separate the two as the segment ended.