Becky Lynch Discussed Her Onscreen Romance With Seth Rollins And Whether They’ve Influenced Each Other

WWE

Becky Lynch used to be know as one of the WWE Superstars who was more private than most about her personal life, rarely posting online about who she was dating and mostly keeping kayfabe online. Naturally, that changed when she and Seth Rollins went public about their relationship. When the Raw Women’s Champion and the Universal Champion are a couple, WWE just can’t stop themselves from making it a thing on the show. After weeks of little hints on TV, that came to a head at WWE Stomping Grounds, where Becky saved Seth from Special Referee Lacey Evans, which led to a Mixed Tag Match at Extreme Rules being made on Raw.