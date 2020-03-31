Becky Lynch Commented On Not Being The WrestleMania Main Event This Year

This weekend is WrestleMania 36, whatever that’s going to look like. One match we can count on is The Man Becky Lynch defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Shayna Baszler. Even without a crowd, its bound to be a memorable match full of ruthless aggression and painful-looking submission holds. I don’t think I’m alone in saying it’s one of the matches I’m most looking forward to.

Of course last year, Becky Lynch main-evented WrestleMania 35 alongside Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. This year, her match with Shayna Baszler is not expected to be in the main event. But as Becky explains in a new interview with Sports Illustrated, she’s fine with that:

Am I disappointed? No, I’m not disappointed. Sometimes you’re going to be the main event, sometimes you’re not. I’m somebody that went from the pre-show of WrestleMania to the main event. It’s all about how you react, respond, and keep moving forward. This is also not the last WrestleMania. I’m not retiring tomorrow, there are so many years ahead of me. I’m always thinking about how I can get to the main event. It has to be the right place for it, but that’s always the goal in my mind.

Becky also seems to have a lot of respect for her opponent. Without entirely letting go of kayfabe, she has a lot of nice things to say about Shayna: