WWE Promotional Image

Let’s talk about Survivor Series. It’s coming up this Sunday, and thanks to the crunch of Super Show-down, Evolution, and Crown Jewel, it feels like there’s barely been time for a build. Although I really believe there’s potential in the brand versus brand gimmick, WWE’s never done a great job of selling that like it matters. Especially with the same two guys, A.J. Styles and Brock Lesnar, holding the top two belts as last year. Don’t get me wrong, their match might have been my favorite Lesnar match ever, but that doesn’t mean I’m all that excited to see them do it again.

So here we are, with less than a week to go before Survivor Series, and the matches have been coming together, but I’m not so sure about the level of excitement. That is, until something happened last night on Raw. To be sure though, it took a while to get there. We’d already seen Ronda Rousey cut a misbegotten promo about how Becky Lynch (who’s two days older than her) is an entitled, oversensitive millennial. We’d seen Brock Lesnar do his usual thing with Heyman, and we’d seen Seth Rollins, although everything going on with him right now is about Dean Ambrose, not about Shinsuke Nakamura, who he’s actually facing on Sunday.