Becky Lynch Opened Raw By Getting Suspended And Fighting Stephanie McMahon

02.04.19 1 hour ago

The short-term build to WrestleMania will apparently go on without Becky Lynch.

In Monday Night Raw’s opening segment, Stephanie McMahon confronted Lynch, where she told The Man that she’s required to get her injured knee checked out and cleared before WWE can allow her to compete. That could put her WrestleMania match in jeopardy, McMahon explained.

Lynch told McMahon she couldn’t take her moment away, and the No. 1 contender for Ronda Rousey’s WWE Raw Women’s title was subsequently suspended until she is checked out by a doctor. The Women’s Royal Rumble winner proceeded to attack McMahon, smacking her around the ring and locking in the Dis-Arm-Her before officials pulled her away.

