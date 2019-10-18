It’s Been One Year Since Becky Lynch Proclaimed Herself ‘The Man’

We couldn’t have known at the time, how big a shift it was going to be. Becky Lynch was already on a roll, and she’d always been good at Twitter. She’d turned heel on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam, but fans never stopped loving her. She won the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Charlotte at Hell In A Cell, and let everyone know she was the best thing going in WWE. After she was rude to Edge (to great acclaim) on Smackdown that week, Becky made a simple statement on Twitter, on October 18, 2018.