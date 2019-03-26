What Becky Lynch And André The Giant’s WrestleMania Main Events Have In Common

WWE

With WrestleMania 35 barely more than a week and a half away, the nonsense and overbooking of the Raw Women’s Championship Match is starting to fall away as everything becomes about the match itself, which now officially has the main event slot, which of course makes it the first time women have ever competed in the main event of WrestleMania.

Twitter user HairyWrestling points out that that’s not the only distinction this match holds in WrestleMania history. Becky Lynch, the Irish Superstar who scratched and clawed her way into the main event, will be the first person born outside of the United States and Canada to be in a WrestleMania main event since André the Giant, who of course was French, at WrestleMania III in 1987.