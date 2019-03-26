What Becky Lynch And André The Giant’s WrestleMania Main Events Have In Common

03.26.19 47 mins ago

WWE

With WrestleMania 35 barely more than a week and a half away, the nonsense and overbooking of the Raw Women’s Championship Match is starting to fall away as everything becomes about the match itself, which now officially has the main event slot, which of course makes it the first time women have ever competed in the main event of WrestleMania.

Twitter user HairyWrestling points out that that’s not the only distinction this match holds in WrestleMania history. Becky Lynch, the Irish Superstar who scratched and clawed her way into the main event, will be the first person born outside of the United States and Canada to be in a WrestleMania main event since André the Giant, who of course was French, at WrestleMania III in 1987.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSANDRE THE GIANTBECKY LYNCHWRESTLEMANIA 35Wrestlemania IIIWWE
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 1 hour ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP