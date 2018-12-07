Becky Lynch Responds To Rumors She Won’t Be Medically Cleared For TLC

12.07.18 46 mins ago

WWE

WWE and Becky Lynch have been able to keep her Hottest Thing In Wrestling momentum going even after the SmackDown Women’s Champion was injured during a pre-Survivor Series blue brand invasion of Raw. Though she was unable to wrestle Ronda Rousey on that PPV, her absence was used as an opportunity for a welcome revamp of Charlotte Flair. SD’s now high-profile women’s division has also recently moved Asuka back into the spotlight after her extremely goofy losses to Carmella this summer, having the Empress of Tomorrow win a battle royal for a spot in the women’s championship match at TLC.

It seems like the main thing that could go wrong for the SmackDown Women’s Championship picture right now would be the continued absence of the champ, who we’ve been seeing hand out Ls on the mic and on Twitter rather than in the ring since her injury. In the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that though Lynch has been cleared from her concussion, she has yet to be for her broken nose. WON said it’s expected that Lynch will be cleared by December 16 and with Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka II scheduled for next week’s SmackDown, it certainly looks like WWE is banking on that happening.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBECKY LYNCHinjuriesWWEWWE TLC 2018

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP