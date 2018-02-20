Becky Lynch Believes The Women Work Harder Than Men In WWE

Becky Lynch has already had an eventful WWE career as one of the Four Horsewomen, a participant in the first women’s Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble matches, the winner of the first intergender match on WWE TV in years, and an escapee of being turned evil by a hat.
In an interview with the Phoenix New Times, she reveals there’s a lot more she wants to do, including become one of the first women to main event WrestleMania:
“The goal has always been to be the first woman to main-event WrestleMania, and you know that’s what you want to do and that’s your goal and that’s what you set off to achieve. I think we’re on the cusp of it. I don’t know if it’s going to be this year. I think it’s plausible. I don’t see a reason why not.”
Here’s Lynch’s philosophy on who should get to main event on The Grandest Stage Of Them All (TM), which I think most wrestling fans would agree with:
“Here is my bottom line of what I really want: a good emotional build in the characters toward [the main event.] And I would like to see that starting so that people are so invested that there is no doubt whatsoever that whoever is main-eventing WrestleMania — if it’s girls, guys, whoever — they should be the main event.”
I will now try and work “its a different kettle of fish” into as many conversations as possible.
#Becky4Life
I really never got the praise the WWE gets for the women’s revolution, I mean it is the WWE’s fault that women in the WWE looked like nothing but eye candy sex toys in the 1st place. So it is like praising the slave owner for finally freeing his slaves. TNA was treating it’s female talent with respect long before WWE was…see Gail Kim for an example. So I always find it funny that WWE tries to act like there was some outside force holding these talented ladies back for so long…when in fact it was the WWE doing it the whole time. The fact that Chyna is still not in the Hall of Fame is shameful, and that has nothing to do with some outside sexist force. I just think it is hypocritical of the WWE to push a women’s revolution when they themselves were the reason the revolution was needed in the first place. There doesn’t have to be a law passed by Congress to execute all of Becky’s ideas…the E just has to decided to do it. Hell they could do it tomorrow if they wanted. If they can continue to push Roman Reigns to the moon when nobody wants it they can have a women’s main event at Wrestlemania. So this women are overcoming the WWE in reality, because Vince and co can do whatever they want whether people like it or not…see Jinder’s championship reign for an example.
Classic WWE hypocrisy mixed with modern WWE’s obsession with being “for the first time ever” about things.
I took everything Becky said seriously, but also read her quotes in her voice, though doing so did not diminish her points. Enhanced them really.
everything in my brain is wired to be spoken like Becky Lynch, Morgan Freeman and Mr. Mackey, m-kay?