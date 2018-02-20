Becky Lynch Believes The Women Work Harder Than Men In WWE

Becky Lynch has already had an eventful WWE career as one of the Four Horsewomen, a participant in the first women’s Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble matches, the winner of the first intergender match on WWE TV in years, and an escapee of being turned evil by a hat.

In an interview with the Phoenix New Times, she reveals there’s a lot more she wants to do, including become one of the first women to main event WrestleMania:

“The goal has always been to be the first woman to main-event WrestleMania, and you know that’s what you want to do and that’s your goal and that’s what you set off to achieve. I think we’re on the cusp of it. I don’t know if it’s going to be this year. I think it’s plausible. I don’t see a reason why not.”

Here’s Lynch’s philosophy on who should get to main event on The Grandest Stage Of Them All (TM), which I think most wrestling fans would agree with:

“Here is my bottom line of what I really want: a good emotional build in the characters toward [the main event.] And I would like to see that starting so that people are so invested that there is no doubt whatsoever that whoever is main-eventing WrestleMania — if it’s girls, guys, whoever — they should be the main event.”

