Behold The Glory Of Luke Harper’s Pre-WWE Myspace Photos

The WWE Universe knows Luke Harper as a cultist hillbilly monster; a guy in jeans and a greasy tanktop who teams with a scary, lamb-faced guy and wants to discus clothesline your head off. At 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, he’s one of the most intimidating wrestlers in the company.
He was also once a regular guy.
Independent wrestling fans may remember him as Chikara’s “Brodie Lee,” a wrestling truck driver who looked and acted exactly like Luke Harper. He even wrestled in the same clothes. Tumblr’s mrdappersden recently unearthed an even younger version of the man thanks to a collection of pictures from Myspace, and they are magnificent. Also, have you used Myspace lately? It’s like trying to do chemistry on an abacus.
Anyway, Luke Harper’s adorable Myspace photos. WE’RE HERE.
As if Myspace didn’t date these enough, that Zombie Survival Guide certainly does. For like a year it was the number one MAN I WISH I OWNED THAT BOOK book that people didn’t actually buy, except when someone did, and you were all like LOL OH MAN, YOU OWN THAT BOOK!?
That jumping kick though is legit as hell. He also has a future as the new Godfather.
Luke “Jamiroquai” Harper
He looks like Trapper John from the MASH movie.
So, Elliot Gould. I can see it…
Luke Harper and puppies should be a thing. He could just hold them; no petting, no baby talk, just holding a puppy and being scary.
Then he could be a mega heel by telling said puppies to look at the flowers.
I really hope they elaborate in the future on how Bray ended up finding Harper.
One of my favorite bits of WWE continuity is that they’ve allowed Big Rig Brodie Lee to come to WWE and basically become Big Rig Luke Harper in NXT, who was “found” by Bray Wyatt while on a trucking run near Snake Bight, FL, and now he’s the first son of the Wyatt Family.
Yeah, I don’t know if this was ever told by the Wyatts themselves, but I remember Cole mentioning a couple of times that Luke Harper was a trucker but the he got found and “fixed” by Bray.
Anybody wanna clue me in to what the Wyatts been up to lately? Last I checked in on them was their feud with Y2J.
I think they are getting them ready to branch off from Bray into either singles or tag still. But they have been showing promos saying they are being “unleashed” or whatever
@Charles Bronson gotcha, thanks. That was inevitable I guess.
I wonder if they are going to repackage them… wwe hasn’t tried the vampire gimmick in a while.
Or maybe a nephew of Duke The Dumpster Droese looking for revenge on the McMahons for framing his Uncle.
Or Fake CM Punk ala Fake Razor and Diesel.
Welp, thank god Wyatt saved Harper because nobody deserves to be a Leafs fan.
Nope. Nope. Nope. NOPE!!! Never happened. Luke Harper is a soulless henchman from the bayou. Dude is not one to hold puppies or be at someone wedding. He wears the only clothes he owns. STOP TRYING TO TAKE AWAY MY MONSTERS!!!!
“THEY’VE BEEN LYING TO ‘YA, MAN!”
The strangest thing of all, for me, is the concept of an American Toronto Maple Leafs fan
And…ruined.
I always like it when a wrestler finds THE gimmick for himself, you know, the one that just clicks and makes you want to watch this man wrestle. Luke Harper found his perfect role when he was still Brodie Lee and pretty much just changed the name. I’m so used to seeing him like that that I never thought of searching for the person behind the character is. Good job there!
So much Jimmy Olsen
[33.media.tumblr.com]
DAMN Harper looks so different back then.
I know, right? why aren’t people more hyped about this?! my mind is blown harder than it has been probably all month just seeing these photos!
When Luke Harper turns face I want him to come to the ring with a damn puppy.
I may or may not be 38 years old and may or may not have bought a Luke Harper action figure yesterday.
I may have to buy a toy puppy as well.