Behold The Glory Of Luke Harper’s Pre-WWE Myspace Photos

The WWE Universe knows Luke Harper as a cultist hillbilly monster; a guy in jeans and a greasy tanktop who teams with a scary, lamb-faced guy and wants to discus clothesline your head off. At 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, he’s one of the most intimidating wrestlers in the company.

He was also once a regular guy.

Independent wrestling fans may remember him as Chikara’s “Brodie Lee,” a wrestling truck driver who looked and acted exactly like Luke Harper. He even wrestled in the same clothes. Tumblr’s mrdappersden recently unearthed an even younger version of the man thanks to a collection of pictures from Myspace, and they are magnificent. Also, have you used Myspace lately? It’s like trying to do chemistry on an abacus.

Anyway, Luke Harper’s adorable Myspace photos. WE’RE HERE.