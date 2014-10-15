Behold The Glory Of Luke Harper’s Pre-WWE Myspace Photos

#Pro Wrestling #Independent Wrestling #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
10.15.14 23 Comments

The WWE Universe knows Luke Harper as a cultist hillbilly monster; a guy in jeans and a greasy tanktop who teams with a scary, lamb-faced guy and wants to discus clothesline your head off. At 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, he’s one of the most intimidating wrestlers in the company.

He was also once a regular guy.

Independent wrestling fans may remember him as Chikara’s “Brodie Lee,” a wrestling truck driver who looked and acted exactly like Luke Harper. He even wrestled in the same clothes. Tumblr’s mrdappersden recently unearthed an even younger version of the man thanks to a collection of pictures from Myspace, and they are magnificent. Also, have you used Myspace lately? It’s like trying to do chemistry on an abacus.

Anyway, Luke Harper’s adorable Myspace photos. WE’RE HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling#Independent Wrestling#WWE
TAGSCHIKARAINDEPENDENT WRESTLINGLUKE HARPERMYSPACEPRO WRESTLINGWWEWYATT FAMILY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP