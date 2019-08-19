The Bella Twins Competed With MMA Fighters On Celebrity Family Feud

YouTube/Family Feud

There have been many instances of pro wrestlers and MMA fighters clashing throughout the decades — from Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35, to Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena at Extreme Rules 2012, to Rickson Gracie vs. Nobuhiko Takada in the main event of Pride 1 — but none quite like what went down between the Bella Twins and a group of MMA all-stars this Sunday. That’s because this battle took place in the world of Celebrity Family Feud, the version of the popular game show in which the teams compete for money that goes to charity rather than themselves.