A Canceled Bella Twins Return Explains A Lot About The WWE Women’s Tag Team Division

WWE

Honestly, everything makes sense now. All the questions we’d been asking ourselves about the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship have pretty much been answered. Why would WWE introduce these belts that talent and fans have been asking for, and put them on the popular team of Sasha Banks and Bayley, who were among the loudest advocates for the title in the first place, only to switch the belts to the IIconics at WrestleMania, and then not give the new Champs anything to do for months afterward? Why would you alienate Sasha Banks and completely rewrite the plan for Bayley (possibly for the good of her character, admittedly) if you had nothing planned for the IIconics anyway? What was the point of all that? It turns out the point was supposed to be the Bella Twins.

Just last month on Jimmy Fallon, Nikki Bella revealed that she can’t return to the ring because of a herniated disk and a cyst on her brain. In that interview, she lamented that she and Brie would have liked to come back and feud for the Women’s Tag Team Championship, something they previously hinted that they might do as recently as March, right before WrestleMania.