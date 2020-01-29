The Bella Twins Are Pregnant At The Same Time

Brie Bella says she and husband Daniel Bryan were “shocked” to find out she was pregnant again after declaring she was, “meant to have one child,” in what we assume was a Maggy the Frog-style prophecy. Nikki says she and her fiance, Dancing with the Stars‘ Artem Chigvintsev, weren’t trying, but that she “had a feeling.”

“I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, ‘You guys are good with one,’ so we stopped trying,” says Brie. “When we were in France meeting Artem’s family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, ‘Oh, shit’“

Nikki said she and her partner Artem weren’t really trying but had a feeling she got pregnant. “I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test, but I wasn’t even late yet,” says Nikki. “And so I’m like, ‘Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she’s pregnant?’“