The Bella Twins Want A WWE Match With The Kardashians

Pro Wrestling Editor
11.12.18 4 Comments

WWE Network

If you were worried that Nikki Bella’s loss to Ronda Rousey in the main event of WWE Evolution truly signaled the end of the Divas era, and you’d be without that crucial 90 seconds per episode of untrained socialites dressing up like sexy Mrs. Claus to wrestle barely trained Hawaiian Tropic models, here’s some good news: the Bella Twins are still making big match challenges, including one to the famous wrestling family The Kardashians.

Nikki and Brie were interviewed in a “quick fan-girl sesh” by E! reporter Giuliana Rancic at the People’s Choice Awards over the weekend and laid out the challenge. They want (I guess) a 3-on-2 handicap match against the WrestleMania 24 attendance announcer and her sisters. Because SISTERS!

After a quick fan-girl sesh, the inseparable sisters got right down to business in explaining just how important it is to attend the PCAs and catch up with fellow members of the E! family like the Kardashian sisters. And when asked who they’re dream wrestling competition would be, it didn’t take long for Nikki and Brie to call out Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian to a friendly match.

“I honestly think what would be really good is the Kardashians! Sisters versus sisters!” Nikki shared.

Brie agreed, telling Giuliana, “The Kardashians versus the Bella twins. I think that’s a good match.”

If anyone knows what makes a good match, it’s Brie Bella. Let’s hope they can set this up in time for Evolution II, and book it to end with a run-in from Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. That match sounds like it would be Very Cavallari.

TOPICS#The Kardashians#Kim Kardashian#WWE
TAGSBRIE BELLAKIM KARDASHIANNIKKI BELLATHE BELLA TWINSTHE KARDASHIANSWWE

