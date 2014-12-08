Bellator Wants To Sign More Pro Wrestlers And They’re Starting With Alberto Del Rio

It’s probably unfair to say that Bellator — the MMA promotion that let TNA Heavyweight Champion Lashley fight and basically runs wrestling angles already — wants to sign more pro wrestlers because of CM Punk and UFC’s blockbuster announcement. They want to sign pro wrestlers because “publicity” and “money,” and the Punk thing didn’t help.
According to a report from Ye Olde Observer, MMA’s TNA wants to become MMA’s WWE by signing all the big-name former talent they can find. Their first goal? The Essence Of Excellence.
“We can confirm that Bellator is looking to sign professional wrestlers to fighter contracts. Alberto Del Rio is one of their targets of interest.
As previously reported, WWE tried to include MMA in their no-compete clause when he was let go from the company. Del Rio reportedly agreed to certain parts of the no-compete clause; it isn’t known whether MMA was part of that. FOX Sports writer Damon Martin posted the following to Twitter, claiming that Del Rio is “itching for a fight”
“Sources within Spike TV and those close to Bellator MMA claim that the promotion has a plan to bring in professional wrestlers as MMA fighters. The company has what is described as a “gameplan” to bring in current and former wrestlers to bolster their roster. Bobby Lashley is currently part of the promotion.”
Alberto did say he thought he and Punk were in similar positions in WWE, how funny would it be if they kept that going?
Unlike Punk, ADR’s actually got MMA experience. He’s 9–5 lifetime and 6-2 in his last 8 fights. The best part? He fought them wearing his Dos Caras Jr. mask.
For a full spectrum of Del Rio MMA highlights, here he is breaking a guy’s arm with a shoot belly-to-belly suplex …
… and here he is getting kicked in the head by Mirko Cro Cop. Some people say this fight wasn’t legit, but he’s still getting kicked in the head as hard as possible and going down like he got KO’d in No Mercy.
So here’s the new plan for 2015:
1. MMA gets all the pro wrestlers
2. TNA gets all the MMA fighters
3. WWE gets all the reality shows
whose ready for legends house!
This is kind of backwards coming from me because I love Wrestling and MMA I find to be samey boring garbage…but don’t Bellator and UFC realize that after the short term money grab aspect that these publicity signings delegitamize and, long term, actually hurt the sport?
I mean, isn’t the purpose to see the best fighters fight each other and not just bring in anyone with a carnival attraction physique who’s taken some classes?
Then again, when I picture your average MMA fan I’m not simultaneously picturing a MENSA member.
“I mean, isn’t the purpose to see the best fighters fight each other and not just bring in anyone with a carnival attraction physique who’s taken some classes?”
Lemme tell you about this little thing called PRIDE…
How long til WWE brings back the Brawl 4 All with MMA instead of boxing this time? Sheamus vs Barrett! Hornswoggle vs Torito! Adam Rose vs the Bunny! Okay nevermind all of this…
Or they could just put on good wrestling matches
LOL
You BETTER not be suggesting that wrestlers wrestle just for the sake of wrestling…
Have they found Bart Gunn’s mouthpiece yet?
Please please please let this mean that Ricardo Rodriguez will be standing next to the cage, wearing a tuxedo and holding a Mexican Bucket™ .
That’s the kick that won Del Rio the championship!
R.I.P. quote variations, post-Payback 2013 – early August 2014
Wow, what a work on that cro-cop kick. Gotta love Pride. smh. I do love that he fought mms in his wrestling mask tho.
In all seriousness, I like ADR in Bellator way more than Punk in UFC. It’s already a lesser organazation so ADR’s more protected in fights, he’s 6’5, so he’d fight heavyweight but the biggest fights he’d get are Tito, Lashley, and Rampage, which even with their current reputations are still fairly interesting to see ADR fight. Seems like a good deal (plus, Bellator’s cool with pro wrestling outside their stuff).
seconded. but I have a very, very long record of always rooting for the underdogs, so that’s a big factor in me agreeing with this. however, the points you presented ARE very much accurate and valid, honestly.
UFC might have the Green Power Ranger, but Bellator have HUSTLE Kamen Gold now.
Damn it! They cut off the video right before Ziggler runs out to cash in!
MMA has not been the same since GSP lost his smile. I definitely see why they’ve to bring all these prowrestlers to make it exciting again.
I’m shocked whenever I find another GSP fan. Handsome French-Canadian Coalition Hi-Five!
Is Mirko Cro Cop going to kick his head off again?
They should sign Cesaro just to swing people.
I’m pretty sure Cesaro with his insane strength and agility would have few problems in a transition to MMA.