Bellator Wants To Sign More Pro Wrestlers And They’re Starting With Alberto Del Rio

It’s probably unfair to say that Bellator — the MMA promotion that let TNA Heavyweight Champion Lashley fight and basically runs wrestling angles already — wants to sign more pro wrestlers because of CM Punk and UFC’s blockbuster announcement. They want to sign pro wrestlers because “publicity” and “money,” and the Punk thing didn’t help.

According to a report from Ye Olde Observer, MMA’s TNA wants to become MMA’s WWE by signing all the big-name former talent they can find. Their first goal? The Essence Of Excellence.

“We can confirm that Bellator is looking to sign professional wrestlers to fighter contracts. Alberto Del Rio is one of their targets of interest. As previously reported, WWE tried to include MMA in their no-compete clause when he was let go from the company. Del Rio reportedly agreed to certain parts of the no-compete clause; it isn’t known whether MMA was part of that. FOX Sports writer Damon Martin posted the following to Twitter, claiming that Del Rio is “itching for a fight” “Sources within Spike TV and those close to Bellator MMA claim that the promotion has a plan to bring in professional wrestlers as MMA fighters. The company has what is described as a “gameplan” to bring in current and former wrestlers to bolster their roster. Bobby Lashley is currently part of the promotion.”

Alberto did say he thought he and Punk were in similar positions in WWE, how funny would it be if they kept that going?

Unlike Punk, ADR’s actually got MMA experience. He’s 9–5 lifetime and 6-2 in his last 8 fights. The best part? He fought them wearing his Dos Caras Jr. mask.

For a full spectrum of Del Rio MMA highlights, here he is breaking a guy’s arm with a shoot belly-to-belly suplex …

… and here he is getting kicked in the head by Mirko Cro Cop. Some people say this fight wasn’t legit, but he’s still getting kicked in the head as hard as possible and going down like he got KO’d in No Mercy.

So here’s the new plan for 2015:

1. MMA gets all the pro wrestlers

2. TNA gets all the MMA fighters

3. WWE gets all the reality shows