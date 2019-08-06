The Best and Worst of NJPW: G1 Climax 29, Nights 13-14

NJPW

Previously on NJPW: The despicable duo of Gedo and Jay White made Miho Abe cry and Toru Yano destroyed both the winning streak and psyche of Jon Moxley.

You can watch New Japan Pro Wrestling shows on their streaming service, NJPW World, which costs 999 yen (about 9 USD.) You can also watch certain NJPW shows on Saturdays on AXS TV, including G1 shows that run early Saturday mornings (U.S. time) later the same day.

You can keep up with With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook, follow our home site Uproxx on Twitter, and even follow me on Twitter @emilyofpratt. Don’t forget to share this column on Facebook, Twitter, or whatever social media you use! Also, leave a comment with your thoughts on the show and/or article! All feedback is appreciated and will help us keep up the NJPW coverage.

And now, the best and worst of the thirteenth and fourteenth nights of G1 Climax 29, which took place in Osaka on August 3-4, 2019.