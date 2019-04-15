Best And Worst Of NJPW: Road To Wrestling Dontaku 2019, Part 1

NJPW

Previously on NJPW: Matt Taven revealed the ultimate ladder match hack, Enzo and Cass showed up to work, and we felt The Allure of 2008 American women’s wrestling and hairstyles.

You can watch New Japan Pro Wrestling shows on their streaming service, NJPW World, which costs 999 yen (about 9 USD.) You can also watch certain NJPW shows on Fridays on AXS TV.

You can keep up with With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook, follow our home site Uproxx on Twitter, and even follow me on Twitter @emilyofpratt. Don’t forget to share this column on Facebook, Twitter, or whatever social media you use! Also, leave a comment with your thoughts on the show and/or article! All feedback is appreciated and will help us keep up the NJPW coverage.

And now, the best and worst of this year’s first Road to Wrestling Dontaku show from April 13, 2019.