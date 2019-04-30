The Best And Worst Of NJPW: Wrestling Hi No Kuni 2019

NJPW

Previously on NJPW: Everyone wondered if Sho wants Shingo Takagi more than the tag titles, we learned Kota Ibushi wants to be NJPW 4 Life, and Suzuki ruined Liger’s 30th anniversary by being too dramatic about MMA.

And now, the best and worst of Road to Wrestling Dontaku – Aki no Kuni SENGOKU EMAKI on April 26 in Hiroshima and Wrestling Hi no Kuni on April 29 in Kumamoto.