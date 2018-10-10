NJPW

Previously on NJPW: Miho Abe won her first singles championship, Suzuki failed his months-long quest to rip off both Naito’s legs at the knees, and the last NJPW show in America left Bullet Club the EXACT OPPOSITE of East High School at the end of High School Musical.

You can watch New Japan Pro Wrestling shows on their streaming service, NJPW World, which costs 999 yen (about 9 USD.) They feature a different free match on the site every week and you can do a free trial month, so it’s a pretty easy service to test drive. You can also watch certain NJPW shows with commentary by Jim Ross and Josh Barnett on AXS.

And now, the best and worst of Destruction in Kobe from September 23, 2018, and Fighting Spirit Unleashed on September 30, which I saw live at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach.