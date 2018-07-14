The Best And Worst Of NJPW: G1 Special In San Francisco

AXS TV

Previously on NJPW: The roster split up and did shows with RevPro, ROH, and CEO; Kenny and Kota’s golden tag team dreams were threatened by the American Nightmare; and Juice Robinson vowed to represent America in New Japan in a more kickass, positive way.

You can watch New Japan Pro Wrestling shows on their streaming service, NJPW World, which costs 999 yen (about 9 USD.) They feature a different free match on the site every week and you can do a free trial month, so it’s a pretty easy service to test drive. You can also watch certain NJPW shows with commentary by Jim Ross and Josh Barnett on AXS. This specific show also aired live on AXS TV.

And now, the best and worst of the G1 Special In San Francisco.