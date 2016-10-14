The Best And Worst Of WWF Smackdown 9/16/99: What Happens In Vegas

WWE Network

Yes, that’s Cindy Margolis strapped to a gurney while getting an earful from Jeff Jarrett. This one’s weird, folks.

Previously on the Vintage Best and Worst of WWF Smackdown: Kane ran amok over the whole show, parting ways with X-Pac and attempting to light Triple H on fire before their WWF Championship match. Also, the tag team titles were defended in a Buried Alive match, the conclusion of which saw Stone Cold Steve Austin’s debut for the Blue Team.

Are you sharing this column wherever you get the chance? You should, it really helps us out! Also, make sure you’re keeping up with us on social media by following us on both Facebook and Twitter. If you’d like to follow along with this episode on the WWE Network, here’s where you can do that. And give my personal Twitter a look, too! It’s election season, we’ll scream into the void together.

And now, the vintage Best and Worst of WWF Smackdown for Sept. 16, 1999.