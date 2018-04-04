WWE

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: Rusev schemed and wrestled his way to a spot on the WrestleMania card, they tried to convince use the pre-show battle royals are going to be important, and Shinsuke shook AJ to his core.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE SmackDown Live for April 3, 2018.