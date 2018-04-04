Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: Rusev schemed and wrestled his way to a spot on the WrestleMania card, they tried to convince use the pre-show battle royals are going to be important, and Shinsuke shook AJ to his core.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE SmackDown Live for April 3, 2018.
Emily, did you forget something again? Starts with a “T” and ends with “op 10 Comments”? or weren’t their 10 good comments this week? I can believe that, actually.
Here it is, the last SDL Top Ten:
Top Ten Things We Want From SDL At Mania:
1. Rusev wins US Title (preferably w/ a tank) – 22 pts
2. KO/Sami win & are rehired – 18 pts
3. Daniel Bryan turns on Shane – 15 pts
4. Daniel Bryan does not die/get reinjured – 12 pts
5. Samoa Joe joins SDL – 11 pts
6. Asuka’s streak ends (By Charlotte or Carmella) – 10 pts
7. Carmella fails her cash-in – 9 pts
8. Usos make the main show – 8 pts
8. Women’s Championship is MOTN – 8 pts
10. Nakamura Wins World Title – 7 pts
10. Dolph Ziggler is injured/thrown into a volcano – 7 pts
#1 would be so awesome, but I won’t hold my breath.
Here’s hoping that Nak/Styles is the beginning of the Shinsuke I’ve wanted to see since his NXT days.
Dr Shelby would be so proud of Daniel for hugging it out instead of kicking Shane in the face!
…Natalya’s winning the battle royal, isn’t she?
Seeing that the men’s and women’s battle royales are both going on the preshow makes me wonder if TNA ever thought about doing an all-battle royal PPV.