The Best And Worst Of ROH/NJPW: G1 Supercard 2019

NJPW

Previously on NJPW: Zack Sabre Jr. decided to start building his British Heavyweight Champion legacy against a guy with a New Japan legacy and a half, Sanada basically got us to forgive him for the beard, and Juice Robinson survived the dreaded Pocket Sand.

And now, the best and worst of Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling’s co-promoted G1 Supercard event from April 6, 2019, at Madison Square Garden. If you haven’t watched this show yet and are not sure how to do that, I laid out your options in the show preview here.

Best: New Era, Same As The Old Era