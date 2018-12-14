OTT

The end of the year means every website, including Uproxx, is full of Year In Review lists, mostly about the stuff they’ve covered throughout 2018. We’ll have those coming up on With Spandex too, but this list is about the wide world of wrestling we didn’t cover in depth this year, everything not WWE, Impact, NJPW, or Lucha Underground. Depending on what wrestling you watch, it could also be a way to check out promotions and wrestlers you haven’t seen before with both no guilt and no dent in your bank account because these are all matches legally uploaded to YouTube by promotions.

Without further ado, here are ten free matches from 2018 that you might have missed and are worth checking out.

Aja Kong vs. Viper, Pro-Wrestling: EVE Wrestle Queendom

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Billed as an International Dream Clash, Aja Kong made her European debut in a rare big woman match against Viper. Kong’s charisma and classic heel work are still strong after thirty-two years in the game, and both women, who usually work against smaller opponents, make this feel like something special. You can watch the match starting at about 1:55 here, where EVE has uploaded the entirety of Wrestle Queendom (all worth watching) for free.