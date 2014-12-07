Best In The MMA World: Former WWE Champion CM Punk Has Signed With UFC

CM Punk is headed to UFC.
Rumors have been flying for months that the former WWE Champion and longtime MMA enthusiast (real name Phil Brooks) was eying a run in UFC, including a signing that was allegedly supposed to be announced last month but fell through. UFC made the announcement official tonight on their UFC 181 pay-per-view. No fight camp announced, he’ll fight at either 185, or possibly 170 if he can cut that much weight.
Punk’s worn a lot of hats since leaving WWE back in January, including comic book writer, zombie expert, backup singer and Internet-breaking podcast guest. Wrestling fans have been obsessed with weighing Punk’s hypothetical return to wrestling against how happy and healthy he seems in non-wrestling appearances, and even WWE chairman Vince McMahon said he hoped that “one day we’ll be able to get back together again.” Now that he’s thrown in with UFC, “one day” seems farther away than ever.
The good news: maybe come springtime we’ll get that Punk vs. Brock Lesnar rematch we wanted, just in a different kind of ring.
I clearly don’t understand UFC, if tonight is their 181 Pay-per-view, how could Punk possibly fight at the 170 Pay-per-view? That’s like 11 Pay-per-views down.
I mean, unless he’s also a time traveler.
@Thanksgiving Chimp – OK, that makes sense. The 185 immediately after threw me right the fuck off.
The “if he can cut that much weight” should have thrown you straight back on.
No need to be rude, DravenCage- we all misread things sometimes.
No need to be rude, @Sackity Yax? Is this your first day on the internet?
No need to be rude Prax, because you’re working with the Irish! *fist pump* Now I’m a real Uproxx commenter.
Whoa whoa whoa. Did someone say Irish.
Does he really have any kind of chance considering how much he has put his body through already?
in one word. FUCK NO.
That’s three brah
It’s only two words.
He’s got a great chance of making Dana White a bunch of money.
^ That. Many wrestling fans that have never watched a UFC fight in their lives will be buying the pay-per-views and video games for Punk. Punk could lose every match and still be worth millions. I believe in Punk, though. He’s a life long wrestler, has been actually training in MMA for a long time, and will be up against someone of a matching record and weight class (Ie. not Brock Lesnar, or someone like him.) He has a strong shot to success as a fighter, but he’s already money in UFC.
Yessssss! Because I want to see him get beaten to a pulp SOOOO badly. I’m sure I’ll have to wait though as you just know Dana will feed him cans for the first few fights.
No win situation. Nice. I like your style.
Dana said he’d be fighting other 0-0 fighters at the start because he’s not a monster like Brock Lesnar. I keep thinking he’ll just cut his teeth on some hobos fighting for food.
Hopefully his kicks get better by the time his first fight comes lol
Oh good, he left WWE mainly due to health reasons to join an organization that Brock Lesnar left due primarily for health reasons…
in brocks defense, diverticulitis isn’t really a result from fighting as far as i know….
@SlapHappyPappy – Correct, but he can’t fight any more because it’d be too punishing on his body, so he went to pro wrestling…the thing Punk left because it was too punishing on his body. It’s just humorous to me, is all. I know I’ll watch the fight.
You’re comparing CM Punk to Brock Lesnar?
Lesnar shows up twice a year. He gets paid to stay home and sit on his couch. Of course he left UFC in favor of WWE for his body… he’s doesn’t do anything in the WWE. Punk was more active than most in the WWE, which is the reason for his health issues.
Punk left wrestling because he fell out of love with it, which made it not worth putting up with the punishment on his body anymore. It’s not like wrestling suddenly started to hurt where it hadn’t before.
He obviously has a passion for MMA and thinks it’ll be worth the punishment.
Okay! Forget I mentioned it! I’m sorry…geeze.
Nah, I’m with you @irishcream. Let the Punk apologists pontificate. He’s a hypocrite.
I’m assuming none of you watch MMA so here’s a little refresher for you:
Your average mid-level UFC fighter, fights a maximum of 3 x 5 minute rounds, around two or three times a year tops.
Your average UFC fighter will probably get “slammed” maybe twice in a fight depending on their opponent.
After the fight, UFC fighters are given a mandatory 30 day suspension from any sort of combat.
Now tally all that information with what you know about professional wrestling and what it entails and think about the argument you’re making.
I thought it was a joke, IrishCream. Umm, I’ll leave this +1 here, you can take it if you want.
@Johnny Slider – I was trying to make a joke or at least a light-hearted humorous observation. Fuck me for thinking that was possible without everyone getting super literal.
Was trying to be conversational, not confrontational. Sorry!
@Lester – You’re fine, man. I didn’t see you as being confrontational. Just found it weird that my stupid little comment turned into a discussion on semantics on how many times a person gets slammed to the ground inside the octagon and the amount of dates Brock works in WWE.
Do people really think the UFCs doctors would fucking up with CM Punk as badly as the WWE doctor did?
This is more about his age to me, he’s starting at 37. I believe he will get the best training he can possibly get but they shouldn’t feed him too many big guys. Just give him some regulars and hope he puts in a good few matches for the big buys and then he can leave feeling great about his MMA experience.
@Glen Coco Fights may be shorter, but they are far more brutal. Punk could end up in far worse shape.
I don’t think you were making a joke, you just didn’t consider that a pro wrestler is made to wrestle all year round with nagging aches and injuries whereas a UFC fighter will fight once in a blue moon and then have plenty of time to recover
@ItWasTyped – I’ve been a pro wrestling fan for over 20 years. I’d have to have my head in the sand at this point not to know about their nagging injuries. It’s not a surprise a lot of these dudes die at a young age due to overdoses on pain medication or other forms of self-medication. Stone Cold basically wrestled for 2 years with a broken neck.
But you’re out of your mind if you think a dude with as much wear and tear as Punk claims to have on his body (and I tend to believe he was as banged up as he said) is suddenly completely healed up in 10 months and ready to fight in the UFC. I think a lot of you guys are severely underestimating the beating these guys take in the octagon to think “Eh, you get slammed a few times on the ground, go home, take senzu beans and become 100% better”. Their training is no joke and contributes to abuse on the body in order to get it into fighting shape.
If you don’t find it humorous that CM Punk complained on a podcast about a litany of injuries he sustained in the WWE and follows that up A WEEK LATER by announcing he’s gonna, at age 36, start fighting dudes for real, then I guess there’s no convincing you.
But LOL at people saying that pro wrestling is SEVERELY PUNISHING on the body (and it can be) but MMA is like a vacation.
I dont think anyone is saying the training a cakewalk, but their is a much bigger difference to taking daily falls ,hits and bumps in comparison with controlled sparing, specified training and just general RAMPING up to fight night. Fighters will spend up to 6 months preparing for a bout. And lets be honest, he isnt gonna be fighting a Tank Abbott his fight time out. Its gonna end up being a ground game. With time to prepare, he will be fine to fight. Then he will he hurt after. And he will spend time recovering before his next fight, as opposed to immediately going back out the next night and rehurt himself. And the night after that. And the night after that. And the night after that. And the night after that
@beef supreme – That’s a point I can get on board with. Initially, I was just making a joke. But when people started making it real and downplaying (in my opinion) the actual punishment these MMA fighters take, that’s when the discussion got real.
Also, if I came off as snarky or dismissive at any point (and I’m sure I did), I apologize. This is supposed to be a fun comments section and I was just trying to have a little fun. Obviously, that wasn’t the result.
This thread started out as a joke and look what became of it. It…it’s almost as if CM Punk fans are humourless dickheads.
YOU DONT UNDERSTAND! HE’S A REAL WORLD BADASS HE JUST WRESTLED BECAUSE HE LIKED IT!!11!
Seriously though, he’ll be fine against the first 2 or 3 tomato cans the UFC picks for him. The first time he’s put against a young and hungry guy? THAT’s when we’ll all see just heavy the toll wrestling has taken on his anatomy.
Brock run extremely surprising. To me, anyway. Say what you will about any of his other fights but Shane Carwin was (at the time) a legit threat. No matter how short his reign, the dude became a legit champion in that fight IMO.
I don’t see Punk having as surprising a run in UFC. I don’t think he’s some sort of secret contender.
* Brock’s run was extremely surprising. Jesus if I could type…
Just noticed: *when we will all see just how heavy the toll… Ooh boy, I am just rolling today.
CM Punk is the ultimate hypocrite. Remember all those times he complained about how guys only working one or two shows got the main event? Yeah, now a 37 year old rookie is going to be getting paid more than the majority of the UFC to fight on a PPV main card.
Holy crap.
I don’t really have any response to this.. Hope he does well.. aka.. Hope he doesn’t get killeded..
I hope he gets killeded.
i really hope hes decent. i really like the piss ant
Oh shoot, is Punk joining CHIKARA as well?
I’d pay to see CM Pissant!
Can’t wait for the incredible marquee matchup if the debuting CM Punk and the returning Andy Wang.
It’s cool that Punk is pursuing something he’s passionate about, or whatever. But when I think of professional wrestlers who seem like they could make it in UFC, Punk isn’t on that list. We’ll see, I guess. I hope he doesn’t get his head bashed in.
Yeah, there’s at least 30 guys who’ve been on a WWE PPV this year who would beat Punk in a shootfight.
Name 5 @EtsukoMita_IsDyingInside
@BaneTheOvertaker Brock Lesnar, Jack Swagger, Cesaro, Alberto Del Rio, Mark Henry, hell, maybe even Ziggler with his Kent State background.
So odds on how fast his opponent just kicks Punk in the knee or any of his other wrestling injuries and immediately wins?
Just run against the cage and drop an elbow on him, he’ll be donezo…
I mean good for UFC.. unless they wanted PPV Buys.. Cause Wrestling fans are going to Illegally stream the crap out of the card he debuts on…
You mean it won’t be on the WWE Network?
What a waste of $9.99, the cost of the WWE Network.
Wait… WWE Network is ONLY $9.99?
I feel like that should be promoted more..
#DonWest #ONLYNINEDOLLARSANDNINETYFIVECENTS?
Don West can sell me anything and everything. Miss him so bad…
“I had a ton of injuries in WWE and was completely worn out physically through years of battling and wrestling through serious injuries, so now I’m going to fight people FOR REAL at age 36.”
Hilarious.
I mean, I’m sure getting up to fight once every three months vs. several times a week is apples and oranges, even if one is real fighting and one not.
@KSChris – Yeah, because it’s not like there’s a crazy amount of training involved before those fights…
Also it is the wear on his body. He can’t just rest up and take away all the toll his body his gone through over the years, and it doesn’t erase however many concussions he had.
I hope he can do fine, but he is 36 and has put his body through hell for so many years.
Look in my eyes.
What do you see?
Because I’ve lost my memories!
+1 I LOL’d
So…they’re gonna chant “AJ” at him, right?
I kinda want that to happen now…
that or we’ll see aj as a ring girl
I squeeed so much when i saw this….
To all the people poo pooing this over punks health, keep in mind fighters spend months leading up to fights conditioning and preparing their bodies. Wrestlers day in and out take damage with no time to recover. Punks had over a half year to get right and still has time to work on his injurys.
He still wouldn’t be fully healed. This could end badly for him.
Hes 36… hes not young but people can still recover. Hell, I’m 32, tore and repaired my labrum last year and it still bothers me. BUT i still work faster and better than guys much younger than me, just with more pain and discomfort. He will be matching up with guys close in age and experience at first. He will be fine.
Look, I don’t know about his chances in UFC, but for all the people saying “he’s too injured” and ” lol he left because he was too beaten up and now real fights lol” …. guys …. the difference is that in UFC you don’t perform constantly and you can rest and heal in between fights. The point is that he was never given proper time to heal and recuperate in WWE. This is not hard to understand.
It seems to be hard to understand, considering how many people think so. To be fair they could also just be dumb.
Sure, but in UFC you are facing, physically imposing dudes who are TRYING to hurt you. In WWE, while injuries happen, the intent is not to be injured. Sure, Punk will get time to recuperate, but the risks are far, far greater. And it’s not as if he can just sit on the couch for 6 months and show up to fight, the training he is going to be going through between fights is going to be just as physically imposing as wrestling in WWE.
People aren’t actively trying to “hurt” each other in MMA, you get that right? The point isn’t to injure your opponent, it’s to incapacitate them or force them to concede. Once they’re incapacitated or they’ve conceded the match is over. There’s no pressure to fight through an injury to drag a bout out and make it look good ala wrestling. If you’re hurt, the fight stops on your terms. How difficult is this to understand?
If you don’t think being physically knocked unconscious “hurts” someone else.. then you don’t understand physics..
@El_Tigre_Azul – That wasn’t what he said at all…
I think the MMA world will be a good fit for him. As far as the injury discussion going on here, I believe most of Punks injuries and ailments were caused by, the high risk type, flying !maneuvers he was always performing in the WWE. Huge flips off ladders thru tables, and off the top rope all the way to the floors and being hit with chairs, etc. Even though the UFC is “real” fighting, there will be no high flying type stuff. Personally, I am excited to see him in the octagon!
Being “knocked out” is not a good thing for your health.. regardless if they keep beating you up afterwards or not..
You do realise the point of MMA is *not* to get knocked out and not to get hurt right? And that not all bouts end in knockouts? There’s submissions and decisions too. This isn’t Rock Em Sock Em Robots or whatever you call it. Not that it matters. Being knocked out clean is infinitely better for your cerebral health then the repeated, daily, high impact, blunt force trauma that comes from taking “bumps” 10 minutes a day, 6 days a week for 50 weeks a year. Ask Chris Benoit.
than the repeated* – it’s 4.47am and I’ve been drinking.
@Glen Coco Of course people get hurt in MMA, people get hurt real fights. Just like how many Boxers deal with head injuries.
The most surprising part is that they got him to wear a suit
+1
Was it Triple H’s coat?
So he walks out of the company, takes some time off, marries a fellow wwe personality, bashes the WWE, and signs with UFC. He truly is a Paul Heyman Guy.
BOOM. +1
Can’t wait to see who Curtis Axel is gonna marry.
hahaha, nice
You guys, this means we might be just a weekly Monday night UFC show away from WWE trying again!
God I hope so.
WINTER OF PUNK
I want to be able to laugh at the cm punk fans rejoicing over this the first time they see him get his ass kicked. The skinny fatass is gonna get KTFO.
Yeah, i really don’t see him doing well in shoot fights.
UFC 200 – Chris Weidman vs CM Punk for the Middleweight Title
LUMBERJACK MATCH
Hey, for all I know he could be the next GSP and will kick ass at UFC.
On the other hand, from everything I’ve seen, this is going to be a hell of a rude awakening for Mr. Brooks.
I look forward to Punk tweeting about hockey during UFC PPVs for a change.
Jesus, the things CM Punk will do to main event a Wrestlemania.
lol, since when is signing with UFC something to “Jesus! this guy…” about?
thinking a little and taking a new creative route to try and prove yourself a draw is admirable to me
(and yeah, deep down, I’m still hoping that one day we get him main eventing mania)
It’s like thermosayat’s never seen a joke before.
This is all part of Punk’s plan to main event Wrestlemania. He just needs to do some time in UFC and/or become a Hollywood star so he can return as a part timer in WWE and win the belt off of Roman Reigns.
I’m excited for Punk to absolutely destroy Sheamus at SummerSlam 2024.
………………………unless both of them undergo what Undertaker went through at Wrestlemania XXX………………
At least he’ll lose a lil’ weight with the training. Phil’s been looking pretty doughy in those final months at the E. But seriously, he couldn’t go to Bellator?
UFC has done exhibition matches based on drawing power rather than fight record. Look at Couture vs. Toney.
UFC had one more zero on the check they wrote than Bellator did.
I love CM Punk (the character) and I love mixed martial arts; I’m not sure I like Punk in MMA competition.
pretty much my same opinion
Sound, logical, based in reality, and agreeable.
I would like to subscribe to your newsletter.
I don’t watch much MMA. Its a good sport, but I watch so much and I don’t pay for ppvs. What weight class would Punk be in? Lt heavyweight?
NOOOOOO NO NO we’re talking Welter. Unless Punk thinks he can hang with the monsters in Middle. Either way, he’s pretty fucked as those are arguably the two strongest divisions the UFC has.
Featherweight and Lightweight are stronger.
Goddamn it, you’re right! I don’t know how I keep sleeping on how many good fighters there are @ Feather and Light. All I know is if I’m Punk and I want to keep enjoying my absurdly early retirement? I’m staying the hell away from Middle. Only pain and suffering waits for that guy there.
@Seth Ollmonds @Stay Frosty Look at the UFC chart, I think welterweight is his best bet.
Well, I think he’s gonna get his face caved in, but he has the balls to do it instead of just talking about it, unlike a certain Olympic gold medalist.
Usain Bolt?
You hear that, Lolo Jones?
Hey don’t say that about Michael Phelps!
guess I’ll have to watch some UFC PPV again… looking forward to that with you guys!
Not counting flipping channels and staying for a minute, I don’t think I’ve ever watched a UFC show…or match…
Well, looks like I’ll make one exception.
I don’t get the negativity really. You guys realize that the people he will be facing are humans as well as punk right? He’s not going to face a 25 year old physical godly specimen from another planet. He’ll just face another human probably near his age, and there will be a referee there to make sure he doesn’t die. It’s ok, it’s just a fight, it’s not putting a man into a blender and going “Goodluck!”
Men that have far more experience in MMA fights though.
@Cortez Probably not, at last not right away. Punk’s drawing power goes way down if he takes a bad loss in his first match, so I’m assuming they’ll try to find him as weak an opponent as they think they can get away with for the first match to preserve him as long as possible as a source of extra PPV buys.
Dana White gave Kimbo Slice Houston Alexander to guarantee that Kimbo would get a chance to stand and trade. They are not going to give punk a striker. Punk is going to get a lay and pray wrestler with adequate jujitsu.
So like, he’ll get into this, have modest to no success and come back to wrestling? Isn’t that how it usually works with wrestler-turned-MMA guys?
Punk is pig headed. Regardless of how this goes it will be a LONG ass time before he’s in a WWE ring again…if ever. Comes down to if he ever grows the fuck up really. Which seems unlikely given his personality (if you can call it that).
It’s to be so akward when Kevin Nash tries to break into the Octagon but gets confused by the 8 sides.
“WHO SENT ME THIS TEXT?!?”
+1
+1
I lol’d
Punk will either train and get injured in training and never have a fight. Or he will get a fight or two and get absolutely demolished. Either way, he will tell you that he is better than everyone else on Joe Rogans podcast
As far as I know other than training, which tons and tons and tons of people do for fun, he has no fight experience. UFC wouldn’t look at this guy if it wasn’t for the fact they hope he’ll be a PPV draw like Lesnar (f’ing unlikely). He’ll be cynically fed a can or two and then he’ll face a real fighter…and THAT will be something to see (if, like me, you’re going to take an almost sexual pleasure from seeing this guy bleed.).
BEST IN THE WORWafffulfuck!
So what you’re saying is he’s ironically going to be playing the role of Ryback, fighting a bunch of jobbers before losing his first real competition?
Yeah, though there’s always a chance he might end up losing to those jobbers.
Really, he’s not the athletic marvel Lesnar and Lashley are. I don’t see him making the transition. Not at his age.
This could end up being a lot like when Michael Jordan tried to be a baseball player.
@Cortez That is THE perfect analogy! Though comparing Punk to Jordan is a stretch. One is the GOAT while one is simply ONE OF the best of *his era*.
I know nothing about grappling, but his stand up is awful, if the slow as molasses spinning back fist he threw at a fan is any indication. It’s one thing for guys like Lesnar and Lashley who have proven, legitimate backgrounds to go into MMA. Totally another when a guy takes BJJ lessons and thinks he’s the baddest man on the block.
He can hang… he probably can’t do much more than that but he’s got a skill-set. But a legit contender? No, I don”t see him weathering that storm. Plus he doesn’t have freakish genetics to boost his performance like Lesnar and Lashley have.
The safe bet is on him getting his ass kicked, but I think he will probably defeat a bunch of jobbers, get a title shot far too son and win, and THEN get his ass kicked, retire and go back to mainevent Wrestlemania 35.
This is exactly how it’s gonna go down. He’ll be back in 4 years with a part timers contract and sponsors on his trunks, handing out Hood ice cream bars to fans in the front row.
No homo (okay, maybe a little) but he looks super suave in that little video. Smart move by the UFC, it’ll be interesting to see what he does.
Punk isn’t a trained MA fighter, so i don’t see how it’s a smart move. This is like movie celeb trying to be a pro fighter.
Sure Punk fans might pay to see his first match , but after he loses badly people will see he wasn’t meant for this.
Still, credit to Punk for trying out, but he’s too old to get into it at this point.
I’m closing in on CM Punk’s fighting weight, I had REALLY better start reading iTunes agreements or I’mma get killed. I was voted most likely to become a ‘hobo who will fight for cans of beans’ in school.
I don’t see this ending well for punk. His body is not in the best condition to be in a brutal sport like MA and several of the other UFC who are unhappy with this want the opportunity to beat him up.
Good for Punk seeing as it seems like this is something he’s always wanted to do. I don’t really follow much MMA, but he doesn’t really seem to be set up for very much success given his age, injury history, and inexperience. Kinda screams publicity stunt on UFC’s part. I wonder how far this really goes.
It’s totally a publicity stunt on UFC’s part. If Punk doesn’t see that he’s more blinded by ego then I thought.
It just occured to me but guys -WE MAY GET THAT CM PUNK VS GREEN RANGER FIGHT WE ALL HAVE WANTED.
+1 all day
yes please
+1 My name inserted into the hat of people who want to see CM Punk vs Green Ranger.