WWE

SummerSlam 2018 has come and gone, and if you’re the sort of wrestling fan I am, you’ve spent as much time thinking about what everyone wore as you have about how the matches went. There were so many good clothes, and new clothes, and yes, some bad clothes that I’m not going to try and cover them all.

I will mention, because I’m sure people will ask, that I for one didn’t care for Daniel Bryan’s Seahawks gear. That bright green was a bit too much, and Bryan never quite looks like Bryan if he’s not wearing red. I thought Ronda Rousey’s black gear was the best thing she’s worn in the ring so far, but it still wasn’t quite up to par (and don’t get me started on her makeup).

Anyway, that’s enough negativity for now. Let’s talk about the best looks, in and out of the ring, at NXT TakeOver Brooklyn and SummerSlam.

Johnny Gargano

WWE

Visually, I sometimes think Johnny Gargano’s gear is a little too busy, a little too scatter. He wears his nerdy influences on his sleeve perhaps a little too much. However, the thematic resonance of those influences are always spot-on. At TakeOver Brooklyn, for example, Johnny was Spider-Man, being corrupted by the Venom symbiote. Whether you think the evil influence of Venom represents Johnny’s former best friend Tommaso Ciampa, or Johnny’s own worst impulses that have gotten the better of him since his feud with Ciampa began, the narrative of his corruption and its negative impact on his career is conveyed by this outfit, without making him seem like a chump for wearing it. He seemed like a chump by the end of the match, to be sure, but that’s clearly the fault of his most Venomous impulses.