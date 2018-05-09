NJPW

Every year between Wrestling Dontaku and Dominion, New Japan Pro Wrestling has one of its most exciting events: the Best of the Super Juniors tournament. BOSJ gained a lot of attention in 2016 when gifs from Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay went viral and sparked discussion about the state of pro wrestling, and just how many flips is too many flips for good art.

From May 18 to June 4 this year, sixteen of the best junior heavyweights/cruiserweights/relatively small wrestlers, whatever you want to call them, will compete in the 25th iteration of this tournament, and if the lineup and already ongoing feuds are anything to go by, it’s going to be awesome.

How Best Of The Super Juniors Works

NJPW

The Best of the Super Juniors wrestlers are divided into two blocks, A and B. They compete round-robin style against the others in their blocks in 30-minute time limit matches. A win is worth two points, a draw is worth one, and a loss is worth zero. The two top scorers in each block advance to the semi-finals, at which point BOSJ becomes single elimination. The tournament winner, if he’s not already the champion, gets an IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship title shot and a heck of a lot of prestige. Past winners include Jushin Thunder Liger (three times), Pegasus Kid, Tiger Mask IV (twice), Black Tiger II, Kota Ibushi, Prince Devitt (twice), and Ricochet.